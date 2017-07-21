Writer Apurva Asrani Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Nepotism, Sister Rangoli Hits Back!

Sister Rangoli Chandel comes to actress Kangana Ranaut’s rescue after writer Apurva Asrani taunts her on twitter

The IIFA 2017 hosts Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan went on to crack jokes on Kangana Ranaut’s comments about ‘nepotism’ in the industry. Although it was a joke, twitteratti lashed out at the celebrities and forced them to publically apologize to her for the remarks.

The debate on nepotism aimed at Kangana Ranuat, her sister has jumped into save her. The whole issue has grown out of proportion with more drama on twitter.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The National Award winning Bollywood writer – editor Apurva Asrani came forward to call out on the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress on his twitter account by saying. “She struggles to shrug off multiple accusations of stealing scripts/hijacking films, they earn her sympathy with that stupid, nepotistic gag”

Apurva Asrani had mentioned the ‘Queen’ actress two months when she apparently demanded the title of co-writer on her upcoming movie ‘Simran’ when only he had worked on it. The controversy died down after a few weeks but now is come back to light.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel joined the twitter battle to give back to writer Apurva in a series of tweets. The two were adamant on their comments and refused to be civil about it.

Apurva claimed that Kangana Ranaut has hired her sister Rangoli Chandel as her manager and is guilty of nepotism as well.

I hired my brother as addnl writer on my new film. #Kangana hired her sister as manager & now promotes her brother. All guilty of #nepotism? — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) July 18, 2017

To which Rangoli went on to say how Kangana has helped gain her confidence back and family is important to her.

@Apurvasrani I m topper in M.Sc microbiology I didn’t loose my degree after the attack but I lost my confidence and started to wear veil . — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 19, 2017

@Apurvasrani acid dsn’t kill you it just distorts your face in a way that wherever you go people’s jaw drops in a very sad way. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 19, 2017

@Apurvasrani I am her sister and i am with her in that capacity, my brother is a pilot and don’t you dare to bring him in to this. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 19, 2017

The actress’s sister also stated that Apurva was looking for his 5 minutes of fame and can relax now.

@Apurvasrani You are after your 5 mins fame which you don’t deserve so please calm down and Relax. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 19, 2017

Drinking cofe n watching flms with your own little brthr is nt nepotism u emotionally illitrate persn.Thts cald Love .#sigh which u lack . — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 19, 2017

Surprisingly Kangana Ranaut has made no comments on any of these issues either on her social media or officially.

Watch Video : Ayushmann Khurrana’s MIND BLOWING Reaction On Nepotism In Bollywood