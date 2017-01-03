xXx: Return of Xander Cage: Vin Diesel Honours Deepika Padukone’s Wish!

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel’s much awaited Hollywood action flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which has created a nail biting wait amongst the fans of xXx series, has given the Indian fans of the franchise yet another reason to rejoice.

Now for the longest time, people have been anticipating if Vin Diesel will join Deepika Padukone for the promotions of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in India.

Deepika who is promoting the film with Vin in all key international markets had suggested Vin, to visit India for the promotions of the movie during the shooting of the film.

This morning the actress has taken the excitement of all the fans a notch higher, as she sent out the most adorable tweet in Hindi announcing and welcoming Vin‘s visit to India.

In the tweet, she wrote: “विन, इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को! हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार!”

Vin Diesel who has a huge fan base even in India and has delivered top grossing collections for a Hollywood Film in the Indian market, with his Fast and Furious Franchisee, is all set to create a fan frenzy with his visit to India.

Now with the sizzling duo, Vin and Deepika promoting the film together in India, it surely qualifies for a double treat for the fans.

Given the crackling chemistry and great rapport shared by Vin and Deepika, the news has built up umpteen anticipation.

It was recently reported, that the action-packed film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘, which will mark Deepika‘s Hollywood foray, will release in India ‘before anywhere else’ in the world on January 14, 2017.

Deepika Padukone‘s action avatar has been garnering immense praises for the actress across all quarters.

Directed by DJ Caruso, ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage‘ is a sequel to the 2002 film ‘xXx’ and ‘2005 film xXx: State of the Union’.