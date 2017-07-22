Yami Gautam Becomes The Ambassador For Her Most Favourite Cheat Food!

Yami Gautam will be seen endorsing a fast food chain in North India specialising in Pizzas.

Yami Gautam, who hails from North India herself and is a popular name there too was an appropriate choice for the owners.

Also, Yami has expressed on multiple occasions how big a foodie she is.

Pizzas are her weakness and that is something she is seen indulging in whenever she takes a cheat meal.

While fitness is such an important part of the actor’s life for most of the times, pizzas definitely come in the picture when she rewards herself.

In fact, while shooting for the advertisement, Yami was even more happy as she could binge on pizzas along with her work. The actress has shot for the ad along with kids and she had a blast with them on set.

That is surely a sinful indulgence for Yami!

