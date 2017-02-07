Yami Gautam Happy With Amitabh Bachchan’s Words Of Praise

Yami Gautam has been receiving a lot of praise and accolades for her strong performance in the recently released film, Kaabil. She was seen playing the role of a blind girl opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan.

In the midst of lots of congratulatory calls and messages from her contemporaries and co-stars, one message made her smile a little more.

That was from the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan who reached out to Yami and congratulated her for the film. He also had great things to say about her performance in the film.

Yami will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in her next film, Sarkar 3.

Even Yami’s Badlapur director, Sriram Raghavan had great things to say about Yami’s performance in Kaabil. There has never been a doubt in the acting talent of this pretty actress.

Director Abhishek Kapoor took to twitter and said, “To be in the frame with @iHrithik and hold ur own @yamigautam no small feat.. v well done and most #kaabil of u”

Yami, who made her debut in Shoojit Sircar’s film, Vicky Donor has indeed traveled a long way.

The actress, who hails from Chandigarh has made her place in the industry on her own merit.