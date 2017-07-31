Yami Gautam Makes A Request To The Media

The Kaabil actress, Yami Gautam, who was recently felicitated by ICC (Indian Chamber Of Commerce) as the Women Achiever 2017, for her achievements made a sincere request to all the media present there.

This happened when the actress was interacting with media. It so happened that there was a light hearted conversation going on between the media and the actress, where they were congratulating her for the achievement and also asking other film related questions when suddenly one journalist asked her about her reactions to the terrorist attack which happened during the Amarnath Yatra.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Alongside showing her concern and grief on the attack, the actress politely made a very valid and sensible point.

The actress explained saying, “I have made this humble request previously to all the media professionals that sensitive topics like these should be asked separately, it’s beyond imagination to even think of these misshapen and you can’t really describe it in words because terrorism is a disease, not just for a country but for the whole world. What happened in Amarnath is the most devastating event and I hope that the government and the responsible persons will surely take rightful action towards it.”

The actress made complete sense when she said that. Such conversations need to be dealt with a lot of sensitivity.