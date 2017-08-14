Yami Gautam Spreads Awareness On World Organ Donation Day

Yami Gautam who played the role of a visually impaired girl in Kaabil, was seen spreading awareness about the importance of Organ Donation on the account of World Organ Donation Day which falls on 13th August.

Not many are aware of the fact that Yami Gautam in real life has pledged to donate her eyes. This was a lot before the actress was signed for Kaabil, in which she delivered a power packed performance.

In fact, it was not just Yami, but her entire family pledged to donate their eyes back then, which Yami is extremely proud of.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actress feels that people often underestimate the things that they are blessed with until they lose it. So, she feels that pledging to donate her eyes is the least that she could do, to contribute to the society and touch someone’s life, who would value having vision.

It is a great thought and a lot more people need to see it in this light.