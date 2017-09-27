Yami Gautam Successfully Experiments With Her RAMP Look

We have seen Yami Gautam pull off some really different looks in her appearances during the promotion of ‘Kaabil’ early this year. Yami walked the ramp for International Jewellery Week 2017 where she was seen in a completely unique avatar

Yami Gautam successfully experimented with her look as she wore an orange halter neck western outfit with some interesting gold jewelry. She wore a ‘nath’ and a tribal golden ‘mang tika’. The rare combination looked absolutely stunning and amazing as she walked the ramp with her charming persona.

She went for a gorgeous teal smokey eye makeup and nude lips that made her look fierce and bright.

Yami completed her look by keeping soft bouncy curls and half tied hair.

The Kaabil actress who won hearts with her power-packed performance is on a path-breaking spree be it her roles or her looks

The look garnered positive response from her fans and the audience