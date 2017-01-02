Yami Gautam’s 2017 Checklist Is Quite Interesting!

Yami Gautam, who will be soon seen in Kaabil opposite Hrithik Roshan has pretty amazing checklist for 2017.

The actor recently took to her twitter and Instagram handle and posted her new years resolutions.

One might think the resolutions that the actor has set may be on a serious note, but Yami has listed things that may sound quite simple and easy to do but are very important in ones life, keeping one grounded.

The actor took to her twitter and Instagram and posted, “2017 Checklist: Travel More. Workout More. Drink More Water. Meditate. Dance More! 💃 🤗✈️😊🎊🎈#Happy2017”. Now these are pretty important things that helps a person stay healthy and focused.

The girl next door Yami Gautam, a self made girl who hails from Chandigarh has made space for herself in the industry on her own merit!

Looking at Yami‘s simple living high thinking will no doubt give audience a boost in their lives.