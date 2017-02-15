Yami Gautam’s Bash To Celebrate Kaabil Success!

Yami Gautam, whose performance as a visually impaired person in ‘Kaabil‘ has been appreciated and applauded, is ready to receive a lot of love and warmth from her family and relatives.

The actress’s family is proud of her achievements and they are throwing a party to celebrate her success at their Chandigarh house, this month.

Yami has made a good name for herself in Bollywood, in spite of having a non-film background. Her performances have always been praised by the audience, be it in ‘Vicky Donor‘ or ‘Badlapur.’

The actress has achieved success on her own merit and her proud parents have decided to celebrate their daughter’s hard work and accomplishments.

Yami is on cloud 9 as she has been receiving positive feedback for her pairing with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Kaabil,’ where she essays the role of a visually impaired woman with utmost conviction. When she heard of her parents wanting to throw her a bash, she was quite surprised and emotionally moved by this gesture.

The actress has also expressed that her parents have always supported her in all her endeavors and have stood by her like a rock.

Yami is all set to begin her action-packed shoot on ‘Sarkar 3‘ soon, but before that she is looking forward to taking a short trip back home and having a nice time with her family and close relatives at her Chandigarh house.

