Yami Gautam’s Big B Connect

Yami Gautam’s recently released Kaabil and upcoming film Sarkar 3 has a similar connect.

Yami Gautam who played a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan in Kaabil is now all set to act opposite the megastar.

In fact, the scene where Hrithik acts like Amitji imitates his voice on the phone while talking to her, is one of the high points of Kaabil.

A source close to the actress reveals that coincidentally the day Yami Gautam shot for that scene in Kaabil, the very next day, she got a call for Sarkar 3 and met the director.

To work with someone with that kind of an aura and presence was something Yami was extremely excited about.

The actress is going to feature in a never seen before action avatar and audiences are eagerly waiting to witness this unique side of the actress.