Yami Gautam’s Shoutout To Hrithik Roshan’s Sister

Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan’s pairing in Kaabil has garnered much love from all the quarters.

The duo not only shared a good bond on screen but also are very good friends in real life.

Yami Gautam who is well-known fitness freak gave a shoutout to Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan.

The actress took to social media sharing the transformation that Hrithik’s sister has undergone.

A couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo of his sister’s unbelievable transformation captioning, “Now that’s what I call a transformation!! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing.”

Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

Yami took to also took to Twitter sharing, “OMG!!!! This is so inspiring!!!! Kudos to you!!!! @roshansunaina”.

Yami Gautam recently reunited with her Kaabil co-star at a recent party and the actress also shared a picture with Hrithik with all smiles.