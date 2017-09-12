Yami Gautam’s Shoutout To Hrithik Roshan’s Sister

Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan’s pairing in Kaabil has garnered much love from all the quarters.
The duo not only shared a good bond on screen but also are very good friends in real life.
Yami Gautam who is well-known fitness freak gave a shoutout to Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan.
The actress took to social media sharing the transformation that Hrithik’s sister has undergone.
A couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan had shared a photo of his sister’s unbelievable transformation captioning, “Now that’s what I call a transformation!! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing.”
Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017
Yami took to also took to Twitter sharing, “OMG!!!! This is so inspiring!!!! Kudos to you!!!! @roshansunaina”.
OMG!!!! This is so inspiring!!!! Kudos to you!!!! 😇 @roshansunaina https://t.co/tgpDnf7OwD
— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) September 11, 2017
Yami Gautam recently reunited with her Kaabil co-star at a recent party and the actress also shared a picture with Hrithik with all smiles.