Yo Yo Honey Singh Has 4 Million Reasons To Smile

Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to be one of the most popular Indian singer on social media. The music sensation now marks 4 million followers on Twitter.

Honey Singh is one of the most followed Indian personalities on Facebook with more than 30 million followers.

It is interesting to take note of the fact that inspite of not having any recent song release, Yo Yo Honey Singh continues to enjoy a growing fan base.

The name Honey Singh is almost synonymous when it comes to touting rap or hip-hop music in India.

The singer is renowned for his works like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat to name a few and has truly become one of India’s most loved music artists.

With his last work being the blockbuster ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ there is immense anticipation in the masses for Honey Singh’s comeback. His followers are occasionally seen showering love and good wishes for their favorite singer-composer.

Honey Singh is currently prepping for the release of his upcoming album ‘Rise and Shine’.