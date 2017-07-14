Yo Yo Honey Singh Jams With New Talents!

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been jamming with new talents these days.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a name which has been used as a synonym for new age music.

He has been a trendsetter as a musician and singer and has given chartbusters that are still fresh today also in the minds of people.

His body of work has fascinated the youths of the country and abroad and they have been influenced by his music.

He has given many chartbuster songs Lungi Dance, Angreji Beat, Dheere Dheere to name a few.

The music sensation is now helping new talents in a unique manner. Yo Yo Honey Singh himself is jamming with new talents in order to encourage them.

He is helping them to understand music and various nitty gritty’s associated to it.

Yo Yo himself is a very keen and quick learner, the ace rapper has been listening to various genres of music across the globe especially from Argentina and Peru.

As a result, Yo Yo has created around 40 tunes of music pertaining to different genres and geographical regions across globe.

Honey Singhs song has always been loved by audiences, as the singer has always had something new to offer with his each new song.