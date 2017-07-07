Yo Yo Honey Singh Has A Unique Nickname For Ranveer Singh!

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares a special bond with the Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh. The music star has even given the actor a unique nickname.

The musician has offered the actor with the nickname ‘Jigar ka Challa’.

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ranveer Singh might not have collaborated for a film, but their bond is quite evident off-screen. The two have shared stage number of times and are very fond of each other.

The infamous Pinga performance at an award function serves as a perfect example of their bond.

The music sensation took to social media to wish the actor disclosing the nickname. “Mere Jigar Ke challey Ranveer Singh ko Belated Janamdin Mubarak

Mere Jigar ke challey @RanveerOfficial ko belated Janamdin Mubarak pic.twitter.com/yjWIovIJ6X — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) July 6, 2017

The actor was also seen singing Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song “High Heels’ at an award function while interacting with the media.

Both, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ranveer Singh are very appreciative of each other’s work, the testimony of which is the nickname that Yo Yo Honey Singh gave the actor.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has made the entire nation dance to his tunes. The music sensation is not just a name but a revolution in the Indian music industry.

