Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Special Wishes For Baisakhi

On the account of Baisakhi, our very own Yo Yo Honey Singh wishes everyone a very Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi which marks the Sikh new year is also a festival of harvest and Honey Singh has a very special message especially for the people in Punjab.

Yo Yo took to twitter wishing, “Happy Visakhi to Everyone Specially to All the farmers worldwide Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan YoYo”.

Honey Singh who is not keeping well from quite sometime is looking forward to celebrating the festival with his family and friends.

Honey Singh has been winning hearts with sensational party anthems like High Heels, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat etc

His latest hit song ‘Dheere Dheere’ broke all records by becoming first Indian song to cross the 200 million view mark on Youtube.