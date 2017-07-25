You Will Be SHOCKED To See Anushka Sharma’s Ripped Jeans

You will be scratching your head figuring out if it is really jeans what Anushka Sharma is wearing!

The Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is next going to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. She will be seen paired with Shah Rukh Khan. After ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, it is the third time that the two of them will be seen sharing screen spaces.

While the actress is looking quite chic and cute in the film, we are very much impressed with her style statement in the movie.

Whether it is her next-door-girl look in a simple tee or her chic look in a dress, her fashion statement in the film is worth stealing. In the film, Anushka is on a vacation in Europe and has tried different outfits in different parts of the film.

A recent look of Anushka has been revealed by her stylist Allia Al Rufai where she is looking extremely stylish. The actress is dressed in a striped shirt paired with denim which has ripped to another level.

Sharing Anushka’s look, Allia captions the image as, “OOTD Anushka in shirt @urbanoutfitters denim @asos shoes @givenchyofficial #anushkasharma #ootd #jabharrymetsejal @sippysanjana HMU by @sangeetakumarhegde @vardannayak”

Kya baath kar rahe ho, you found the ring?! #JHMS @instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is all set to hit the theaters on August 4, this year.