You’re Lucky If You Get A Good Co-Star: Jacqueline Fernandez

With only one day left for the release of ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ the excitement for the film has reached its peak. The lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are leaving no stone unturned to make us fall in love with them.

One of the most good looking couples in Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have time and again given us adorable moments that made us go weak in knees. From the coffee date, monsoon bike ride, to the sizzling chemistry on screen, the pair has undoubtedly secured the place of the hottest couple in town.

The trailer and songs of the film are a testimony of the mind blowing equation and compatibility the duo shares. Talking about the chemistry with her co-star Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “It’s easy romancing Sidharth on screen. Super easy.”

Sidharth Malhotra too shared his thoughts on romancing his leading lady Jacqueline Fernandez, “It was lovely, easy. The energy she brings in, she makes everyone very comfortable. There is no ice-breaker moment required with Jacqueline. As soon as she meets you she is as warm and as friendly and I think we have done many activities, car driving in action, doing action in the house, doing tough schedules, hectic schedules in Miami, Bombay, different cities. I’ve never seen her stressed out so I envy her actually, so I have a kind of thing I wish I had that magic potion that Jacqueline has drunk.”

Adding to it, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, ” I think actors feed off each other’s energies, so it’s really important to have a good co-star. You’re lucky if you get a good co-star, I had that in Sid. It’s not like I’m that wired happy person all the time. it’s just that I am luckily surrounded by great people, that helps.”

The trailer of ‘A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky’ has intrigued everyone to the film for the powerful action and light-hearted comedy.

The songs ‘Disco Disco’, ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ and ‘Chandralekha’ have been ruling the charts as well as the hearts of the audience with the appealing chemistry between the two actors. The latest song ‘Bandook Meri Laila’ has got everyone’s heart racing with the oozing oomph factor.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

