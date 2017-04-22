Yuvraj Singh’s Ex Sister-In-Law And Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Akansha Sharma Takes A Dig At Her Failed Marriage With This Post!

Yuvraj Singh’s ex-sister in law and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Akansha Sharma takes a dig at her failed marriage in a hilarious way.

As we all know, former Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Yuvraj Singh’s ex-sister in law, Akansha Sharma has made quite a few shocking revelations about how her mother-in-law Shabnam Singh destroyed her marriage and much more.

At the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 10, Akansha Sharma had revealed that she was married to Yuvraj’s younger brother Zorawar in 2014 but their marriage ended up within 5 months. She even went on to reveal that her mother-in-law had tortured her a lot and that she is the reason why she parted ways from her husband.

When she was inside the house, Akansha had also made some revelations that how her mother-in-law accompanied them to their honeymoon too. After Akansha revealed some details about her failed marriage, Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh had filed a defamation case against her ex-daughter-in-law for defaming the image of her and her sons.

Well, Akansha is known for her best sense of humour and recently took a dig at her failed marriage with Yuvraj Singh’s brother. She shared an image of her riding a bike in a traditional look and captioned it as, “What I should’ve done when I found out I was getting married.” #run #runaway #bride #manekineko

Meanwhile, Akansha was recently in the news for dating Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar. However, Akansha rubbished the reports. Talking to an entertainment portal, Akansha rubbished dating Manveer Gurjar and said that she has no idea why she is being linked up to Manveer after the success party of Bigg Boss 10. She also further added that Manveer doesn’t know how to talk and respect women and that she realized at the success party of Bigg Boss 10.

Akansha also went on to say that she would date a frog but not Manveer even if he is the last man on the earth. Ouch! That’s not all, Akansha also revealed that Manveer has changed. He is not what he was inside Bigg Boss 10 house. He behaves like he is meant for doing movies.

