Zaheer Khan Announces Engagement With Actress Sagarika Ghatge With This Beautiful Picture!

Former Indian Cricketer and IPL team Delhi Daredevils captain, Zaheer Khan is engaged with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Reportedly, the two were dating each other for last 8 months before getting engaged. Announcing the happy news, Zaheer Khan took to twitter and shared a beautiful picture of him with fiancé Sagarika Ghatge showing off her engagement ring.

“Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for Life #engaged Sagarika Ghatge,” Zaheer wrote on Twitter.

Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

Initially, the adorable couple was not very open about their relationship but recently were seen having a great time together at Yuvraj Singh–Hazel Keech’s wedding. In fact, both the celebrities’ Instagram profile reflects the cute bond they share.

During the release of her last film, Ghatge acknowledged it openly in front of the media about her love for Zaheer Khan and finally, the two are engaged now.

Congratulations Zaheer and Sagarika for the new beginning!