Check Out The Steamy Trailer Of Gautam Rode And Zareen Khan’s Aksar 2

From the makers of the musical thriller Aksar (2006) comes yet another riveting, suspense thriller AKSAR 2 featuring Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Sometimes evil raises its head in the most ordinary minds. Khambatta the ageing owner of an empire is unaware of a diabolical plot being hatched in her own penthouse. Her investment banker seeks to exploit an opportunity but discovers a shocking truth under the labyrinth.

The governess, her boyfriend, the butler and the banker find Khambatta and the situation spiral out of control. Nothing and nobody are what they seem. AKSAR 2 takes deceit, passion and conspiracy to a suspenseful new high.

The much-awaited suspense thriller is quietly whipping up audience frenzy and the anticipation for the film has touched heights rarely witnessed in such early pre-release days. It trended thrice back-to-back on Twitter with only a motion poster and a title teaser.

The intriguing trailer launched today in Mumbai amidst a packed house by the entire cast has sealed a definitive high opening for itself. With the much talked about musical score by the wizard Mithoon to be unveiled a week later, AKSAR 2 is expected to be the hottest box office proposal of the second half of 2017.

Taking the Aksar franchise ahead and talking about the lead cast, Ananth Mahadevan says, “We are all going to discover Zareen Khan as a powerhouse performer. We all know that she’s stunning, but in this film, she’s going to stun you with her performance. Gautam Rode is a revelation. I promise you after this film he’s going to go very far.”

Zareen Khan says, “I’m very happy to be part of this film. Just like the first Aksar, this installment will also be intriguing. I’m glad that I was chosen to do this film. Working with Gautam Rode was a learning experience. He’s a great actor and I’m fortunate to share screen with him.”

Opening up about the music of the film, Mithoon says, “Suspense is just one aspect of the film. There are many aspects to the film and therefore, there was a lot of scope for the music as well. The first Aksar was a successfully established music brand and we hope to live up to that.”

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. The film is scheduled to release on October 6th, 2017.