Zuni Chopra And Zaira Wasim Exchange Thoughts And Ideas On Kashmir Over Zuni’s Book Launch

Talented young budding writer Zuni Chopra, daughter of film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film journalist Anupama Chopra and ‘Dhaakad’ actress Zaira Wasim are all set to have an interesting interactive evening lined up on 8th February, 2017 .

Both the immensely gifted teenagers belong to the beautiful land of Kashmir. While Zaira has actually lived there, Zuni has stayed in Mumbai. The evening would comprise of an interesting banter of thoughts on Kashmir and an exchange of ideologies and insights about the place, culture. The girls have grown up in different backgrounds and their viewpoints would be quite absorbing for the audiences.

Following which, The event is being held to launch a book by Zuni, called ‘The House That Spoke’ and it talks about Kashmir, its beauty and history. Zaira would be giving the evening a touch of realism as she hails from the land herself and there is going to be a long, engaging exchange and understanding of the different outlooks shared by the two young girls.

Nita M Ambani shall grace the event to launch the book and it is going to be held at the Crossword Bookstore in Peddar road, Mumbai.