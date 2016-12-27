Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Phenomenal First Monday Business!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s Dangal is going strong at the Box Office and has entered 100 crore club in 3 days flat. The film, which released on Friday, is receiving rave all over and is currently showing its magic at the Box Office. After amazing and record breaking weekend, Dangal scales new height on its first Monday at the Box Office.

Nitesh Tiwari starrer Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday and Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday. The film witnessed record-breaking Sunday as Dangal is the first Bollywood film to earn this huge in a single day. The collections of the film are unstoppable and the Monday collections are truly phenomenal. CLICK NEXT TO READ FIRST MONDAY COLLECTION OF DANGAL!