Box Office Prediction Of Mubarakan And Indu Sarkar!

This week, two Bollywood films- Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar are all set to hit theatres. While Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Mubarakan is a family entertainer, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar is meant for serious and hard-hitting cinema lovers. Both the films have a set of different target audience.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan promises laughter and fun. The promos and the songs of the film have been well received by the audience. The cast of the film has left no stone unturned for the promotions of the film and the maddening trailer has already given an impression of a non-stop laughter for the audience. If the film turns out well, it would be indeed a good family flick for the audience after a long time.

Mubarakan is expected to take an opening in the range of Rs 5-6 crore. The audience word of mouth will further give a push to the collection over the weekend.

Mubarakan is a story of identical twins Karan and Charan who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be.The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar played by Anil Kapoor be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

On the other hand, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Anupam Kher has been in the limelight after Congress leaders took objection over the content of the film. Nevertheless, Indu Sarkar has everything to offer that a serious cinema lover is looking for in the film. The film, which is made on the budget of Rs 10 crore, is expected to witness a good opening on its first day. Only on the basis of critical acclaim and word of mouth, the film’s fate will be decided.

The film is set in the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country.

