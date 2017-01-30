Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees VS Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Worldwide Business!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is witnessing an exceptional run at the Box office while Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is maintaining a steady pace since its release. Both the films are doing well but the battle is quite one-sided as Raees is leading with a huge margin while Kaabil is maintaining a steady pace. Raees is unstoppable and has grossed double than that of Kaabil in the worldwide collection.

Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees is looking at Rs 185 crore worldwide gross box office in five days while Sanjay Gupta directorial Kaabil is looking at around Rs. 90 crores. SRK’s Raees is dominating in Gulf, US / Canada, and Australia. The film has collected around $3.5m in Gulf and $2.25 million in US /Canada. Considering the normal weekend from Thursday–Sunday, then Raees becomes the third highest opener ever in Gulf after Salman Khan’s Sultan and Dilwale.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil has collected $1.2 million approx in Gulf and is expected to touch down to around $2.5m. Going back to Hrithik’s films, Krrish 3 (2013) was quite impressive and had done the business of around Rs. 90 crores Worldwide in just three days. Kaabil has to show a huge jump in the coming days despite clash, in order for a smooth run at the Box Office.