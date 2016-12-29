Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Witnesses Miraculous First Wednesday!

The Nitesh Tiwari directed biopic Dangal starring Aamir Khan is unstoppable at the Box Office since its release. The film, which released last Friday, is breaking new record each day and is receiving rave response all over. Each character of the film has flourished excellently on the big screen and the film has set the Box Office jingling. After fantastic first Tuesday, Dangal crosses another Rs 20 crore plus day on Wednesday.

Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday, Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, Rs 24.75 crore (247.5 million) nett approx on its first Monday and Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) nett approx on its first Tuesday.