Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Witnesses Phenomenal Second Friday!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is unstoppable at the Box Office since its release. The film, which is based on the life of ex-wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, has been receiving rave response and is currently roaring high with huge collections at the Box Office. Despite releasing on non-holiday, Dangal has managed to draw the unexpected audience with its strong storyline.

Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday, Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, Rs 24.75 crore (247.5 million) nett approx on its first Monday, Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) nett approx on its first Tuesday, Rs 20.75 crore (207.5 million) nett approx on its first Wednesday and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) nett approx on its first Thursday. Dangal witnessed amazing first-week total collections of Rs. 192.42 crore (1.92 billion) approx.

