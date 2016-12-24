Box Office: Could Aamir Khan’s Dangal BEAT Salman Khan’s Sultan In Overseas Collection?

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Dangal, which is the last major release of the year, has finally hit the screens. The film is making the right noise since its inception and has created immense anticipation amongst the audience. The film is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is mainly based on wrestling and on how a father leaves no stone unturned to craft his daughters to become wrestlers at an international level.

Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal is currently receiving unstoppable praises across the country and has earned excellent on its first day at the Box Office. The film witnessed an excellent first day of Rs 30 crore (300 million) nett approx in the domestic market. Not only in the domestic market, Aamir Khan starrer has taken a good start in the overseas market too.

