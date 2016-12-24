Breaking Bigg Boss 10: Secret Santa Salman Khan Announces This Week’s Eviction And Its Surprising!

This week of Bigg Boss 10 was the worst yet a rollercoaster ride for the housemates. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, someone provoked Salman Khan to the extent that he had to throw him/her out of the house. Yes, we are talking about none other than foul-mouthed Priyanka Jagga. Tonight, Salman will be seen in a bad mood after Priyanka behaves rudely with him. In fact, he even got Om Swami’s mouth sealed with a dupatta in order to avoid interruption while he is talking.

Well, a lot happened this week but now its time for eviction. Three contestants Gaurav Chopra, Bani and Monalisa are nominated for this week’s eviction. Amid all the drama and tension, Salman Khan announced the eviction of this week and it’s surprising. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, this week’s eviction is quite surprising and was unexpected for the housemates too.