ZEEL MD Punit Goenka Ranks Among Top 3 CEO’s In Consumer Discretionary Space Across Asia!

Financial magazine, Institutional Investor announced Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEEL as one of the ‘Top 3 CEOs in the Consumer / Discretionary space across Asia. The findings are based on a sell-side research conducted by Institutional Investor Magazine.

Institutional Investor surveyed buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at security firms and financial institutions that cover the Asia region (excluding Japan). They are then asked to name the best chief executive officers, chief financial officers and accordingly, votes are placed. More than 3900 investment professionals at 980 financial service firms turn up to vote for the survey results.

Last year, Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of leading Indian content conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) had received the coveted Business Today ‘Best CEO Award’ in the Media and Entertainment category for 2016.

Our MD & CEO @PunitGoenka features amongst the top 3 CEOs in consumer discretionary space across Asia, by the Sell Side research at @iimag. — ZEE (@ZEECorporate) July 19, 2017

ZEE Entertainment’s CFO, Mihir Modi also features amongst the top CFOs in consumer discretionary space across Asia.

Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Punit Goenka for yet another achievement and many more to come!

