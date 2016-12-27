Bollywood Celebrities Shower Blessings And Good Wishes On Salman Khan’s 51st Birthday!

Sultan star Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most followed stars of the Bollywood industry. The superstar has a massive fan following amongst all the B-Town actors and the fans are going crazy on the actor’s 51st birthday. The madness for Salman’s birthday started last night itself outside his Galaxy apartment. A number of fans gathered outside the actors Mumbai apartment to wish him on his special day.

Everyone is pouring wishes to Bollywood actor Salman Khan on his 51st birthday. When it’s Salman Khan’s birthday, it is pretty much obvious that the actor will be over loaded with wishes and treats. While the actor is celebrating his birthday since last night at his Panvel farmhouse, Bollywood celebrities opened their hearts out and wished Salman Khan on the special occasion. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Bipasha Basu, Athiya Shetty, Remo D’Souza, Ali Abbas Zafar and many others took to the social platform and tweeted birthday wishes for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star. Here is what the B-Town celebs posted on their twitter walls.