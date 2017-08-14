Bharti Singh’s New Show Comedy Dangal HIT Or FLOP? Twitter Reacts!

Has Bharti Singh and Anu Malik’s new show ‘Comedy Dangal’ manage to impress the viewers?

Comedienne Bharti Singh has been performing stand up comedy and various comedy acts in front of the judges for many years now. But this time, she has put a step forward in her career and is seen as one of the judges on her new comedy show, Comedy Dangal’. The premiere episode of the show was telecast this weekend on Saturday and Sunday that saw Bharti judging the show along with her co-judge Anu Malik. It was an absolute treat to the viewers to see her sit on the judge’s panel and give her opinion on comedy acts now.

The format of ‘Comedy Dangal’ is quite interesting, as it comprises the war of the comedy between stand-up comedians and actors. Bharti leads the group of stand-up comedians, while the actors’ team is lead by Anu Malik. The show features television celebrities as well as social media celebs like Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti, former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa, Anita Hassanandani, Debina Bonnerjee, Amit Tandon and some more.

Well, the show has refrained from using adult humour and double entendre jokes, which is one of the best things. Another interesting part is how it brings together television personalities and stand-up comics in a face-off. The concept of the show is quite different from other comedy shows on the television. Also, Bharti Singh and Anu Malik together have once again brought the old charm of stand-up comedy.

But has the show manage to impress the viewers? Has Comedy Dangal managed to beat Krushna’s The Drama Company and Kapil Sharma’s show? Check out what viewers have to say about Bharti Singh’s new show Comedy Dangal with music-composer Anu Malik as a judge.

Comedy dangal is Crap 😛 don’t know how sid tolerated that 2 Years of Brothers — ÀNup 👑 (@saracasticBunny) August 13, 2017

Pity th artists ‘n the guests who come visiting the Drama Company ‘n newly begun comedy Dangal It’s comedy at its worst Kapil is class apart — Manjit S. Matharoo (@Rubyanska) August 13, 2017

Comedy dangal is such a shitty show😰 — Ŕàhul ℳalhotra (@Witty_Enuf) August 13, 2017

@The_AnuMalik keep your f***ing mouth shut on the sets of #ComedyDangal you look fake when you laugh. — Balram Gera (@BalramGera) August 13, 2017

#ComedyDangal has all the ingredients to bring back laughter On Television!! It’s fabulous!! pic.twitter.com/UxYKAEEcIS — lalit choraria (@hellolalit) August 12, 2017

@AndTVOfficial I started watching #ComedyDangal but after seeing #AnuMalik there, quickly stopped it. He is so boring person…just replace. — Kuldeep Mishra (@kuldeepmishrajp) August 13, 2017

Comedy dangal, drama company, sab tv…so many bad #comedy shows going on. — Weakest LINK (@rachitsharma0) August 13, 2017

Comedy dangal very Good show https://t.co/JgPONAyRKq — MONU,,,,BABU (@MONU__BABU) August 13, 2017

We r watching #ComedyDangal Sueprb Hit Show Hilarious Comedy 😁😁😁😁 — St@r M@nJeet (@SuneoGiyan) August 13, 2017

Meanwhile, recently during an interview, Bharti Singh was asked about her show to be telecast at the same time as Kapil’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and that who will win the race.

To which Bharti replied, “I feel my show will be a hit because viewers will see Bharti Singh as a judge for the first time. Just wait and watch how I will make the audience connect with me.”

