Bigg Boss 10: You Cant Miss This Video Of VJ Bani And Om Swami Begging Each Other To Get Nominated

As earlier, we revealed, this time nominations in the Bigg Boss 10 house are going to be in the confession room itself but with a huge twist. This time the nominations will take place in jodis. Swami Om–Bani, Lopamudra–Nitibha, and Monalisa–Manu were one by one called in jodis. As decided by the Bigg Boss, each Jodi was asked to come inside the confession room for the nominations. Bigg Boss then asks each jodi to decide amongst themselves who will remain safe for the weekend and who deserves to be nominated. Things turned out to be unexpected when the jodis could not decide one name each for the nomination.

Om Swami and VJ Bani got into an argument in the confession room as Bani wanted to nominate Om Swami and vice versa. The duo was seen touching each other’s feet and were taking rounds and rounds inside the confession room. Both Bani and Om Swami were doing quite funny things in the confession room and you can’t afford to miss the video below.

