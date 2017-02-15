Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Mona Lisa With Hubby Vikrant To Participate In This Show?

What happens when two reality shows come together in some way? The entertainment dose increases right? Yay! The buzz is that the Bigg Boss couple Mona Lisa and Vikrant will be seen in the next Nach Baliye season.

Now this is some great news for the couple’s fans. If you are not happy enough seeing them only in Bigg Boss, you gonna have more pleasure watch them on Nach Baliye season 8.

The couple is in the news since they got married on the show and have been approached by the Nach Baliye makers if everything goes well. So after Bigg Boss, they’ll be burning the dance floors with their dance moves.

Mona Lisa is not just a popular Bhojpuri actress but also an amazing dancer. So once she gets finalised for the show, you can expect lots of fire on the show from the lovers. There are many other TV celebrity couples who have been approached by the show, now let’s see who gets lucky.

Nach Baliye is a reality dance show exclusively for couples. Coming with it’s 8th season this year, it seems to be very promising like it’s older seasons now. Bigg Boss, on the other side is still running it’s 10th season with Salman Khan’s supervision as the host.

Till then, let’s wait for Mona Lisa and Vikrant’s confirmation if they are going for the dance show.

