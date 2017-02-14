Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Rohan Mehra Plans Surprise For Girlfriend Kanchi Singh On Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day celebrations are brewing all across the globe and with this, love is also in the air for Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra. The valentine celebrations have already begun for Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh and the two are looking forward to making a memorable day. To make his ladylove feel more special on the most celebrated romantic day, Rohan has planned a romantic date for Kanchi Singh.

The two head over heels couple has been giving interviews on Valentine’s Day and are spending more time together. Sharing about Kanchi’s importance in his life, Rohan revealed that his world revolves around her. He also added saying that he wouldn’t love to change anything about her and that he has all the patience for her in the world. How adorable! Isn’t it?

Watch this cute video from their Valentine’s Day Special interview:

My Valentine’s Day surprise for Kanchi. Find out on @deshkadevar today at 1:27pm 😊 #BhabhiTeraDevarDeewana #News18India @kanchisingh09 A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa is spending Valentine’s Day with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The two who married each other inside the Bigg Boss house, are looking forward to a wonderful day. Monalisa also shared a cute picture of her with Vikrant and captioned it as, “Wish All My Friends a very happy VALENTINES DAY 🌹🌹🌹….all you lovely couples be happy always….be together”

