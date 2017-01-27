Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Putting Wrong Allegations On VJ Bani!

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 is finally coming to an end. The show is taking huge twists and turns in its final days. The top 4 finalists, Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar have geared up for the finale. Viewers are pretty much up with their guessing game that who will the winner of the show. Viewers are putting up their choices on the social media platforms and among them is also Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK.

KRK, who is known for his controversial statements, has addressed all Bigg Boss 10 voters as “idiots”. After his prediction on Rohan Mehra being the winner went wrong, he went ahead to give another name. KRK took to twitter to reveal that VJ Bani will be the winner of the show and that its all fixed.

He wrote, “You all the people are idiots who will vote for any contestant to win Bigg Boss 10 Coz Viacom’s under contract artist Bani is fixed winner. If ppl knew dat Bani is coming in the #BiggBoss10 who is under contract VJ of Viacom then they should know that she will be the only winner.”

You all the people are idiots who will vote for any contestant to win #BiggBoss10 Coz Viacom's under contract artist Bani is fixed winner. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2017

If ppl knew dat Bani is coming in the #BiggBoss10 who is under contract VJ of Viacom then they should know that she will be the only winner. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2017

Not only this, he even accused the channel of being biased towards the artists. He tweeted saying that it’s 100% confirmed that Viacom’s artist Bani is fixed #BiggBoss 10 winner coz Viacom doesn’t want to give prize money to any1 else.

Today it's 100% confirmed that Viacom's artist Bani is fixed #BiggBoss10 winner coz Viacom doesn't want to give prize money to any1 else. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2017

To justify his earlier tweet, he further stated, “Viacom artist Ashutosh Came in BiggBoss2 n won. Viacom artist Prince came in BiggBoss9 n won. Viacom artist Bani came in #BB10 n will win

Viacom artist Ashutosh Came in BiggBoss2 n won. Viacom artist Prince came in BiggBoss9 n won. Viacom artist Bani came in #BB10 n will win. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 25, 2017

Well, his allegations have literally upset VJ Bani’s best friend Gauahar Khan. Who was a winner of theshow earlier. Gauahar Khan took to twitter to slam KRK’s allegations. She tweeted, “Jinke paas koi kaam nahi hota wo afwaah phelate hain. Bani’s contract wid Viacom18 was over more than2yrs ago.she didn’t even host roadies.”

Jinke paas koi kaam nahi hota wo afwaah phelate hain.Bani's contract wid Viacom18 was over more than2yrs ago.she didn't even host roadies🙄 — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 27, 2017

Well, only time will tell if the allegations are right or wrong, meanwhile, viewers are voting their favourite contestants Lopamudra Raut, Bani J, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.

