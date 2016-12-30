Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan Spends A Day With VJ Bani’s Family!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant VJ Bani’s best friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan has been very supportive of her friend since day 1 of the reality show. With each passing episode of Bigg Boss 10, Gauahar Khan has shown her support for Bani on social media. In fact, recently Gauahar had also entered the house as Bani’s family during the “Family App” task. As they met, the BFFs hugged each other and had some wonderful moments inside Bigg Boss 10 house.

Well, Gauahar’s support for Bani is growing with each passing day and recently she even spent a day with Bani’s family over lunch. Gauahar took to her Instagram to share a picture of her with Bani’s parents, brother, and sister. She shared the picture with a caption, “They are just LOVE❤”

