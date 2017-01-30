Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Fans Reacted To VJ Bani Not Winning The Show!

You can hate her or love her, but you can’t ignore her! Yes, we are talking about the very strong personality and Bigg Boss 10 runner-up VJ Bani. From being misinterpreted to being hated for the way she played the game inside the house, VJ Bani has faced it all in the span of three months. Despite everything, she made it to top 2 and gave a tough competition to commoner Manveer Gurjar, who became the winner of the reality show.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

There is no denying that VJ Bani has a huge and crazy fan following on social media. Many from the industry even placed their bets on Bani to be the winner of the show but Manveer turned up the winner with highest votes. Surely it was not an easy time for Bani in Bigg Boss 10 house but she played the game with confidence and spirit. Moreover, she did not stoop and made friends for the sake of the game and for reaching the finals.

Bani’s fans are surely upset that she couldn’t be the winner of the show but that has not let down their love for her. VJ Bani is getting immense love from her fans and in fact, they have already accepted her as the winner and not Manveer Gurjar.

Take a look at how fans have reacted to VJ Bani not being the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 10!

Also Watch Video: Salman Khan On Blackbuck Case: I’m Both Hindu And Muslim