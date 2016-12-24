Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Twitterati React To Priyanka Jagga’s Exit!

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan will be seen in his worst mood ever. The actor loses his temper after Priyanka Jagga misbehaves and talks rudely with him. While interacting with the contestants, Salman Khan says, “Priyanka Jagga is the most aggressive contestant and also the one who abuses a lot on the show”

Priyanka reacts back to this and says, “I will do more” This did not go well with Salman Khan and he asked Priyanka Jagga to leave the house. The Sultan star says, “Do not use this tone with me as this drama will not be tolerated here, please leave my home.”

Well, not only housemates but even viewers are quite happy with the decision that Salman Khan has taken of throwing Priyanka out of the house. Check out how Twitterati have reacted to this:

CLICK NEXT