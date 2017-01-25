Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Lopamudra Raut Did After Being Insulted By Mandana Karimi!

Tonight, Bigg Boss 10 housemates will be seen gearing up for yet another interesting task called, “BB Mela”.

The contestants have to run the task and have to keep entertaining their guests. For the task, 5 stalls have been placed in the garden area with each contestant running each stall. If the housemates manage to impress their guests, they will get certain points in return.

Stall 1 is “Hit the joker”, which will be run by Manu Punjabi, stall 2 is “Lucky dip, Paani puri” to be run by Manveer, stall 3 is “massage” to be run by Lopamudra Raut, stall 4 is “Horse ride” to be run by Rohan Mehra and last stall called “Bhadaas baba” to be run by VJ Bani.

As earlier we revealed, the first guest of the task was none other than the former contestant, Mandana Karimi. Everything was going good in the task until Mandana Karimi raised the topic of Lopamudra Raut and VJ Bani’s fight. In tonight’s episode, Mandana will be seen taking the side of Bani over her fight with Lopa. While talking to the housemates, Mandana said to Lopa that she behaves like a little girl who is nagging most of the times. Mandana also says Bani never talks bad about any of the housemates.

Later, after Mandana walks out of the house Lopamudra Raut breaks down saying that she is not here to impress anyone. She also asks Bigg Boss to let her go home as she is not here to take insults. Everyone around her including Bani try consoling her.

