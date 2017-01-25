Bigg Boss 10: Here’s How Twitterati React To Rohan Mehra’s Eviction!

Check out how Bigg Boss 10 fans react to Rohan’s eviction!

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 10 is nearing close to the grand finale. The makers have put the housemates in a shock by dropping the bomb of eviction. As earlier we exclusively revealed, Rohan Mehra got least votes and has been ousted from the house. While VJ Bani becomes the 4th finalist of the show along with Manveer, Manu, and Lopamudra.

Last night Bigg Boss announced the surprise midnight eviction in which Rohan left the Bigg Boss 10 house. While VJ Bani got safe. Well, Rohan was surely unhappy being evicted at this stage but as a part of the game, one had to leave the house. Undoubtedly, he was one of the strongest contestants of the show and had been in the limelight through the season.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

From his ugly fight with Manveer Gurjar to his strong friendship with Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra is surely taking lots of memories from the show. This might have surely upset Rohan Mehra fans. But coming at this stage of the game, each contestant is believed to be a winner as said by Bigg Boss itself.

Check out how viewers reacted to Rohan’s eviction!

@ BiggBoss u lost today one of the best contestant ever thats Rohan Mehra He won our hearts He earned lots of love @ rohan4747

@ BOCLive yup. That child n puppy don’t deserve to win . Beginning i thought he is gud bt he lost the track after Karan n Rahul sir eviction

@ BiggBoss Rohan Mehra should win over Bani.

@ BiggBoss @ rohan4747 rohan mehra is most deserving than manu..atleast he should deserved to be there in top 3 best of luck rohan 4 ur future

@ rohan4747 @ BiggBoss @ BeingSalmanKhan Rohan, you are the true winner of bb10! Played very well.

Do hell with your boring show. @ BiggBoss . You don’t deserve decent people.

@ Fama0994 @ BiggBoss yupiieee.. Bani definitely won.. Lub yu support u

@ BOCLive i m happy bani is safe. Thats all

Stay tuned to businessofcinema for more updates on Bigg boss 10

Also Watch Video: Bigg Boss 10: Guess Whom Does Housemates Choose Between Manveer Gurjar And Manu Punjabi!