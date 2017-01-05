Bigg Boss 10: Here’s VJ Bani And Rohan Mehra’s Punishment For Hitting Om Swami!

There is no denying that Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami has been responsible for the most happened fights in the house. In fact, this time he stooped so low that the makers of the show had to kick him out of the house. To people who have come in late, Om Swami threw his pee on Bani and Rohan after he got no support from the housemates during the captaincy task.

After Om Swami did this disgusting thing, Bani lost her cool and kicked Swami. Rohan also headed to slap him once again and this time, all the housemates stood by him. Well, from making mean remarks on the housemates to creating unnecessary fights in the house, Om swami has done it all in 12 weeks. The housemates tolerated him more than they could. But when he threw his pee on Bani and Rohan, they could not control their anger and headed to hit him. Of course, who wouldn’t!

Well, hitting and getting physical is against the rule of the house and as Rohan and Bani hit Om Swami, they were given punishment.

