Bigg Boss 10 Leaked Video: Here’s How The Projection Control Room Keep A Watch At Housemates

Nothing goes invisible inside the Bigg Boss 10 house and the credits for the same goes to the people who work hard to break each episode of the show every night. Every move of the contestants is being recorded. Not one but a number of people sit inside the projection control room in hours and hours of the shift to edit the happenings of Bigg Boss 10 house. The video of the projection control room has been leaked online, which showcases how the makers keep a watch of ever minute happening of the house through the projection control room.

One can see in the video, the story editing team are keeping a tap at one of the weekend ka vaar episodes of this season and are trying to pick the most interesting developments for the episode. Going by the video, it seems like a thrilling experience for the team, from monitoring to controlling the lives of others that makes it so entertaining for us.

Well, going by the video, it does not look like the show is scripted but we might also be wrong. We better let you guess if the show is scripted or not and that what does the behind the scenes video looks like from the projection control room? Share your views in the comments section below.

Watch the video below!