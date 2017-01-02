Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra Raut On Being Compared With Karishma Tanna, Here’s How She Reacted!

During the weekend ka vaar episode in Bigg Boss 10, star host Salman Khan cleared a lot of things about each contestant’s performance and behaviour in the house. Well, makers can’t cover up all the happenings in a one-hour episode and so, here we bring some unseen happening from the weekend ka vaar episode.

While interacting with the contestants, star host Salman Khan had asked Lopamudra Raut that she should calm down or else she would start looking like Karishma Tanna for the audience. Hinting on her loud behaviour in the house against Om Swami, Salman Khan made this statement but Lopamudra could not understand this thing.

Later, in Bigg Boss 10 house Lopamudra asks Gaurav Chopra and others that why did Salman Khan say that she would start looking like Karishma Tanna. She even asked Manu Punjabi that has he seen former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna’s performance inside the house. To which, Manu replies to her that Karishma Tanna was quite loud in the house and this is why Salman Khan made this statement. He even tells Lopa that she needs to react calmly in the Bigg Boss 10 house because, at one point, she would start looking irritating to the viewers just like Karishma Tanna.

