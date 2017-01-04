Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra Raut Says Something Unbelievable About VJ Bani To Rohan Mehra

After surviving so many fights, arguments, evictions, tasks and much more, Bigg Boss 10 contestants have finally entered to the finale month of the show. The competition in the game is going to be tough from now as each contestant is hoping to make it to the finale of the reality show. This week, Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Om Swami and Rohan Mehra are nominated for the eviction. Well, the eviction of this weekend is going to be quite tough to guess but the nominated contestants are doing their best to stay in the limelight. Also, as the competition is getting tough, the insecurities among the housemates have started growing.

Lopamudra Raut, who is a close friend of Rohan Mehra, tells him that VJ Bani is trying to get too over friendly with him and that he should be aware of her fake frienship. She also tells that as Gaurav is out of the show, Bani is trying to get close to him. On hearing this, Rohan Mehra gives a bang on reply!

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Rohan replies that as Gaurav Chopra is out of the show, it is obvious that she will start making more friends in the house and it is not bad. He also says Lopamudra Raut that she should stop overthinking and put wrong blames on anyone. Just after keeping his point, Rohan turns his back and goes to sleep. This annoys Lopa and she starts throwing things on Rohan despite knowing that he went to sleep.

Do you think Lopamudra Raut is insecure of VJ Bani? Share your views in the comments section below and keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 10!

Also Watch Video: Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan’s SPECIAL New Year Gift To Housemates