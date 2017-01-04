Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi Bad-Mouths His BFF Manveer Gurjar!

As the show is heading towards the finale, equations in Bigg Boss 10 house are seen changing at a lightning speed. The most shocking case of friendship gone sour is of Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi. In the last episode, Manu Punjabi expressed his disappointment over Manveer. Talking to Nitibha and Monalisa in the garden area of the house, Manu questioned Manveer’s friendship towards him.

While Manveer was inside the house, Manu bad mouthed about his BFF to Mona and Nitibha. He even said that he took so much effort to let Manveer become the captain of the house but now, he is not taking the responsibility at his best. Manu further said that as a friend he expected Manveer to speak about his captaincy during the “Malgaadi” task as he had earlier supported him during his captaincy. Nitibha quite agreed to Manu’s talks as she already had a fallout with Manveer.

Well, looks like this is a sign of a huge storm coming inside the house. Do you think Manu and Manveer’s clash will happen soon or later? Share your views in the comments section below.

