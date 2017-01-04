Bigg Boss 10: Manveer And Manu Punjabi All Praises For Gaurav Chopra, Here’s Why!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra is out of the show but it seems, housemates can’t stop talking about him. While VJ Bani is missing her supporter and good friend Gaurav, Manveer, Manu and Monalisa talk how he was clear with his stands all the time. The trio was in all praises for Gaurav Chopra, which was something unexpected.

Well, the one-hour episode of Bigg Boss can’t sum up all and so, we being some unseen happening from the last episode. While having a relaxing time in the garden area, Manu was heard discussing with Mona that how VJ Bani was emotionless when she stepped out of the activity area after Gaurav Chopra‘s eviction. He further says that even he was sad and had tears over Gaurav’s eviction but people in the house think that our reaction is for the footage.

Hearing this, Manveer joins their discussion and says that how Nitibha Kaul had questioned him for being sad over Gaurav Chopra’s eviction when he was not in the talking terms. He adds then that Gaurav was not his enemy and what all happened was only in the task, so of course, he was feeling bad.

Monalisa also puts her point of view and says that Gaurav was only the one who was close to her from the celebrity team. Manu then adds that whatever the situation was, Gaurav always liked Mona and moreover, he was never double standard.

