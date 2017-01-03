Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi Fear Rohan Mehra For This Reason!

As we all know, the tenth season of Bigg Boss introduced the mix of celebrities and commoners for the first time in the history of the reality show. For celebrities, it has been quite a challenging to survive on the show for the image they have created outside. On the other side, commoners in and out know everything about the show and have no worries about their image. Also, commoners in the Bigg boss 10 house always have the fear of the huge fan following that the celebrities already have as an advantage. Well, now we bring some unseen happenings that you might have missed it.

Before Gaurav Chopra got evicted from the show, Manu Punjabi, Nitibha and Manveer were heard discussing that how Rohan Mehra and Gaurav Chopra have a huge fan following and that one of the two can be in top 5. Manu was also heard saying to Manveer that Rohan has a huge fan following as he has done a top show on the Indian television due to which the young youth of India are crazy about him. He also says that Rohan’s girlfriend Kanchi Singh also comes from the same background and so, it might be easy for her to collect votes for Rohan from his supporters outside.

Nitibha also had her point of view to put in Manveer and Manu’s discussion over Rohan Mehra’s popularity. She added saying that as Rohan was in one of the top colleges in Delhi, he might get thousands of votes from there.

Well, going by their intense discussion over Rohan Mehra’s popularity, it seems, commoners are quite scared with the same. Is Rohan Mehra a fear for the commoners in Bigg Boss 10 house? Share your views in the comments section below.