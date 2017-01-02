Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi’s This Reaction On Gaurav Chopra’s Eviction Was Unexpected!

While the world was busy celebrating New Year, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra witnessed eviction from the show. Actor Gaurav Chopra walked out of the house in a unique way. As we saw in the last episode, Bigg Boss called Gaurav Chopra and Bani in the activity area after Monalisa was declared safe. The duo was shown a video of their journey inside the Bigg Boss 10 house and that how they have set a right example with their friendship. Their friendship saw many high’s and low’s but the duo always stood for each other at every moment.

While Gaurav and Bani were shown video of their journey, housemates were watching them from the TV outside. The TV went off when Bigg Boss declared that who will get out of the house, leaving everyone guessing. Eventually, Gaurav Chopra got evicted while Bani returned back to the house.

As Bani entered the Bigg Boss 10 house from the activity area, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa and Lopamudra Raut broke down into tears.

