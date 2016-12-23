Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Talking To His Father After 8 Years Will leave You In Tears- Watch Video!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 is going to be high on emotions as contestants meet their family members after a long time. One of the contestants who will leave you emotional to the core is Manveer Gujjar. Manveer will break down into tears after his dad enters Bigg Boss 10 house during the “Family App” task. As his dad enters the house, Manveer falls down to touch his feet and hugs his father again and again. His father somehow tries to control his emotions but looks happier like never before after talking to his son.

The father and the son did not speak to each other for 8 long years and this meeting leaves housemates emotional too. Manveer and other housemates could not ask for better from Bigg Boss than uniting this father-son duo after 8 years. This will truly melt your heart!

Watch the video of Manveer meeting his father inside the house!