Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa Reveals How Her Career Is At Stake!

Locked inside Bigg Boss house for three months is quite a deal with no connection to the outer world. Things change, career changes and lots more in the personal life of a contestant. Well, one of the Bigg Boss 10 contestants whose life has completely changed at personal as well as at the professional level is Monalisa. Monalisa’s closeness with Manu Punjabi had affected her relationship with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In fact, Vikrant himself confronted in front of all the housemates during the Family App task that he is quite upset that how Mona and Manu’s friendship is affecting their 8 years long relationship.

That’s not all, Monalisa’s career is all at stake because of Bigg Boss 10. Recently, Manu and Gaurav Chopra were heard talking to each other that how mental break is required after getting out of Bigg Boss 10 house. Gaurav, who is also nominated for this week’s eviction, asks Monalisa if she has any plans to take a break if she gets evicted in this week.

